‘Devilman’ Is Getting Its Own Scotch

It’s Go Nagai‘s 50th anniversary of being a manga creator, and the anime and manga industry is celebrating with revivals of his classic series. Often resulting in new projects like Cutie Honey Universe, Mazinger Z/INFINITY, and most recently Devilman Crybaby on Netflix.

This has also led to completely outlandish ways to celebrate, including a Devilman branded liquor.

The “Devilman Label” Invergordon Scotch was carefully selected by whiskey critic Hideo Yamaoka to celebrate Go Nagai’s anniversary. The single grain scotch is a 1972 vintage, the same year the original anime premiered, and will be an extremely limited liquor.

There will only be 252 bottles of the scotch for sale, and each will go for about 29,160 yen (about $261 USD). With the limited quality, there is a also a limit of three bottles per person.

The Devilman scotch will only be available for purchase through Pal Shop in Japan’s “Otona no Ippin” high-end product catalog (which you can find here). Surely if a fan does get their hands on one of these bottles, it’s going to be a small sip at a time to make it last for as long as possible.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The series stars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire and a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.

