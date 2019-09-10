Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown Anime Shares First Trailer

Goblin Slayer got off to a pretty controversial start when it aired as part of the Fall 2018 anime season, and eventually became one of the most popular anime of that year overall. When the first season came to an end, fans were treated to a message confirming that the anime would return and soon they’ll see the first fruit of that effort with a special episode coming to Japan. This new special, titled Goblin’s Crown, is now set to officially premiere in Japanese theaters on February 1, 2020 and to celebrate has released a brand new trailer teasing what’s to come.

The first full trailer for Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown, which you can check out in the episode above, teases quite a few interesting developments. Not only does it tease a strong goblin threat than the party has faced, but there’s also brand new looks and a mysterious new character, Noble Fencer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it has not been quite confirmed that this is the return that the first season referred to — as fans would love to see an entire second season instead — perhaps this may lead to more anime from the franchise in the future? It’s not quite off the table, especially if this release does well. Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on whether or not this anime special will be available outside of Japan as of this writing.

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is expected to adapt the story found in Volume of the original light novels, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast. Yen Press has licensed the volumes for an English language release and describe Volume 5 as such, “A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.