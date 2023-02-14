Godzilla 1998 Is Getting a Massive $1,000 Figure

The King of the Monsters has certainly made a name for himself around the world since he debuted in 1954 in Japan, with the first time an American iteration of Godzilla hit the silver screen being in 1998. While the critical reception to this blockbuster was mixed, to say the least, it would seem that the Western version of the lizard king is once again hitting the spotlight as a new massive figure is in the works that will breathe new life into the creature known as "Zilla".

1998 wouldn't be the last time that we would see "Zilla" hit the big screen, as the behemoth that looked much more like a lizard than the original version of Godzilla would return in the 2004 film, Godzilla: Final Wars. Pitting the Godzilla of Japan against the lizard king of the West, the original version was able to quickly eradicate his American counterpart. Of course, this wouldn't be the last time that North America would receive its own take on the king of the monsters, as the recent Legendary Pictures' Monster-Verse gave us a new take on Godzilla as he battled the likes of Rhodan, King Ghidorah, and most recently, King Kong and Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla Or Zilla?

The massive figure bringing back 1998's Godzilla was featured in a new promotion from Studio Spiral, with the statue itself set to cost over $1,000 USD but standing over four feet tall to make for quite an addition to a kaiju collector's collection when it comes to the giant monster:

A new @studio_spiral The Legacy Series: Tanaka Kenichi Modeling Collection "Zilla" statue has been revealed. The statue measures 49" long and will be released in Q1 2024 for $1,099. pic.twitter.com/l5hMkcVUWh — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 8, 2023

The current Western iteration of the lizard king will arrive March 15th of next year, as Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 will once again see the king of the monsters taking on the ruler of Skull Island. While much of the plot remains a mystery, the director of the first crossover movie, Adam Wingard, will be returning with Dan Stevens set to head up the film. On top of this, a new Godzilla movie out of Japan will be arriving this November, though details surrounding this movie, outside of a mysterious logo, are few and far between. With the last Godzilla movie out of Japan being Shin Godzilla, it will be interesting to see which iteration of the lizard king will feature in this new movie.

On top of these projects, a current Apple TV television series will also focus on Godzilla and the Monster-Verse.

Will you be picking up this massive statue when it arrives next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.