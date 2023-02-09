New Godzilla TV Series Will Feature More Titans Than Expected

Godzilla is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and when it comes to titans, no one can top the atomic beast. These days, the industry has put Godzilla center stage with its MonsterVerse franchise as new movies are in the work right now. There is also a live-action TV show in production at Apple TV+ under Matt Fraction and Chris Black. And now, we have learned the series is going to feature kaiju from all over the Godzillaverse.

The update comes from Matt Shakman, one of the TV creatives behind the MonsterVerse show. The producer spoke with Collider recently about The Consultant, and the topic of monsters came up. It was there Shakman dished some juicy details about the Godzilla show. For one, the kaiju will not be the only one discussed in the show, and this live-action outing will keep itself separate from everything happening in theaters with Legendary's movies.

"There is some overlap, though we were not heavily involved in talking about it with Adam Wingard and his team. Legendary is the studio for our show, as well as for the films, and so they sort of sit at the juncture there between the two, and they have a mythology department there which is wonderful," Shakman said about the show's place in the MonsterVerse. "They weigh in on how things might overlap, how certain creatures need to stay on one side or the other, and so there is a lot of conversation about it. But in terms of how closely the narratives overlap, it's not as involved to say, an MCU kind of Disney+ film crossover. It's less organized."

And as for the number of titans appearing in this show, well – Shakman is not giving out specifics. He did say the team had to figure out how Godzilla would factor into the show. "He has a very important role to play, and how he factors into the series is a big part of it. So that was the bigger driver, and he's not the only Titan that you're gonna meet along the way," the creative revealed.

Clearly, the Apple TV+ series is juggling a lot with its Godzilla series, and fans will hopefully get to see some footage from the series soon. Shakman admitted the show is in post-production now, so we might see parts of this series well before director Adam Wingard brings Godzilla back to theaters. So for now, MonsterVerse fans can mull over these details as they wait for some first looks!

What do you think about this latest update on the MonsterVerse TV show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.