Viral ‘Godzilla’ Apology Toys Hilariously Ask For Forgiveness

Toho’s Godzilla franchise has been making waves around the world since the 1950s, and the famous monster has seen many forms and personalities ever since it was first conceived. With as many incarnations as the Kaiju has had, there’s been even more destruction in its wake.

Godzilla’s never been one to apologize for its destructive actions over the years, but what would it look like if the franchise’s famous titans actually tried to say sorry? A collection of keychains in Japan have recently gone viral for that exact reason. Check them out below.

There are toys of Japanese monsters giving press conferences to apologize for destroying cities. pic.twitter.com/UAi7ydvLjK — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) March 12, 2019

As highlighted by @mondomascots on Twitter, a line of special Gachapon keychains see Godzilla and his kaiju cohorts hold a press conference in which they ask the people of Japan for forgiveness for their actions. These special keychains were released in coin machines, and though they did not cost much when they originally released in Japan, they will now run interested fans looking to import a pretty penny.

These keychains have been highly sought after as they feature the likes of Godzilla, MechaGodzilla, and King Ghidorah bowing in an attempt to apologize for the destruction they have caused. The most hilarious inclusion in the collection is not pictured here, however. Along with these three was a special Hedorah keychain who hilariously apologizes for nothing and does not bow during the press conference like the others.

But it’s going to take a lot of apologizing for Godzilla and his fellow monsters as the destruction of property still will continue here in the United States. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”