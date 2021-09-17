Godzilla Fan Brings Clifford The Big Red Dog Into The MonsterVerse

✖

Clifford The Big Red Dog is set to hit the big screen later this fall, introducing a bevy of new viewers to the classic canine that towers above its owners, and one kaiju fan has blended the world of Godzilla and his fellow giant monsters with the fictional dog that first appeared with a run of children's books that have continued to this day. Though Godzilla battled against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, earlier this year, Netflix has also dived in on the kaiju trend with the recent release of the anime series Godzilla: Singular Point.

Legendary Pictures latest take on the king of the monsters saw the lizard king battling the likes of the giant ape, along with the likes of King Ghidorah, Rodan, and several other large beasts that were first introduced in Toho's universe, which first brought the world of Godzilla to life in the 1950s. Though the MonsterVerse is the latest take on this universe, we were able to see the king of the monsters given a drastic makeover with the latest Shin iteration. Returning to his more villainous roots, Shin Godzilla had the most ghastly appearance for the lizard king to date as he stampeded through the country of Japan.

Creator Matt McMuscles shared this hilarious crossover video that sees Clifford The Big Red Dog given a movie trailer that elicits the aesthetic of the earlier adventures of Godzilla, in which the lizard king was seen as an enemy to humanity rather than an ally:

A god incarnate, a city doomed. CLIFFORD pic.twitter.com/jSlhQ5dCz3 — Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) June 29, 2021

While Legendary's MonsterVerse released its biggest film with Godzilla Vs. Kong earlier this year, the future of this universe is still anyone's guess. Rumors have begun swirling with regards to the possible next chapter of the series, with the title "Son of Kong" hitting the web, with said rumors also involving the return of director Adam Wingard. Needless to say, this upcoming film might continue the story of the MonsterVerse and a new generation of apes, but it leaves many wondering when Godzilla will return to the big screen in North America.

What do you think of this amazing crossover between the two giant beasts? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the ever-expanding world of kaiju.