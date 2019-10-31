HBO Max to Stream Godzilla Criterion Collection

If you are a fan of the King of the Monsters, then you better sit down. The character had a big comeback earlier in the year with a new movie, and fans are eager to see Godzilla’s upcoming showdown with Kong before long. With the monster growing in popularity, more people than ever are trying to catch up on Godzilla’s past, and it seems one streaming service will make that easier than ever.

Recently, the Internet lit up with reactions to HBO Max as the up-and-coming service gave an update on its catalog. The site will host a slew of high-profile series as well as original productions within the DC TV universe. And as many missed, the streaming service will also host Godzilla movies.

When HBO Max held its big event earlier in the week, fans got a taste of what the site will hold. Not only did HBO Max confirm its partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and MGM Studios but also gave nod to its work with the Criterion Collection. When the event changed slides to show its catalog, keen-eyed fans noticed a few Godzilla films made the list.

According to noted fan-site Gormaru, it turns out the movies shown weren’t for show. Their latest update says HBO Max will partner with the Criterion Collection and many of its films, but Godzilla will be spotlighted.

For now, fans are curious how long the deal will last and which Godzilla films will be streamed thanks to the Criterion Collection. Earlier this year, the organization confirmed it was releasing a Blu-ray set housing Godzilla’s Showa-era movies. The films, which date between 1954 and 1975, include the very first Godzilla film up to the Terror of Mechagodzilla. Clearly, there are plenty of movies to choose from, so here’s to hoping a fair selection will be streamed on HBO Max when it launches.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

