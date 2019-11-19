Godzilla Holiday Sweater and More Kaiju Gifts Go Live at Kidrobot

If you are already in holiday mode, then you know there are only a few weeks standing in-between you and gift giving. As the season rolls in, plenty will head out to buy gifts for their loved ones, but you don’t need to fret! For anyone with a Godzilla lover in their life, Kidrobot has come out with a collection of holiday gifts that will make your friends and family roar with joy.

Not long ago, Kidrobot revealed the 65th anniversary collection for Godzilla. The brand has released a slew of plushes, figures, and clothing in honor of Godzilla which you can see here.

“After making a historic debut showing at San Diego Comic Con this year, Toho Studios has partnered with Kidrobot to introduce an atomic-sized Godzilla capsule that celebrates the big guy’s 65th year on our vulnerable, infinitely stompable planet,” the site reads.

“But it looks like some unwanted guests have arrived at the party, including a new twist on a 45-year old foe–MechaGOLDzilla! Whether you’re into apparel or art figures, Kidrobot has got you covered.”

If you are looking for something to wear to your local party, you can relax! Kidrobot has released an adorable Godzilla sweater that you can take to any Christmas party. The black-and-gold number sees the kaiju raging across a city, and we are truly obsessed. There is also a 65th anniversary bomber jacket available which features the kidrobot logo and Japanese text.

For those looking to get collectibles, this line up has you covered. From a vibrating Godzilla plush to a MechaGodzilla statue, Kidrobot has something that will wow any fan of Godzilla this holiday season.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.