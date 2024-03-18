Godzilla Drums Up Scares With Viral Analog Horror Short

There is no denying that a Godzilla Renaissance is afoot. After decades on the scene, Godzilla is getting some overdue love from the world at large. While the monster has been famous for ages, the past few years have been rather good to the beast. From an Academy Award win to the latest MonsterVerse entry, Godzilla is where it's at, and now the monster is going viral thanks to an ominous short film.

The fan-made horror short popped up online courtesy of Danny Donahue. The writer and director took to Blender 3D with a team of artists to create Godzilla 8mm. The found-footage short unpacks an analog take on Godzilla that is horrifying, and netizens are rightfully obsessed.

As you can see above, the new horror short begins with a man taking part in an interview. They recount their horrific experience with Godzilla nearly six years ago, and as the tape plays, we see the scene unfold in real time. The lumbering shadow that is Godzilla is terrifying, and this fan-made short drives home just how awesome yet horrifying the creature is.

After all, it does delve into the kind of damage Godzilla did to the bystander. The man's sheer proximity to Godzilla as he made landfall riddled his lungs with radiation. When the short ends, we learn this interviewee died some months after this chat, and it puts the monster's atomic power into perspective. The threat Godzilla presents is more than just his size and destructive footprint; The beast thrives off radiation, and exposure to such atomic energy is hardly survivable.

Clearly, this Godzilla short was made with love, and it proves just how terrifying the monster can be. If you want to see an official take on Godzilla's dark side, Godzilla Minus One will do the trick. The Japanese film just took home an Oscar for its visual effects, and director Takashi Yamazaki has been praised for his nuanced story. Currently, Godzilla Minus One is not streaming, but its Blu-ray will go live later this year.

