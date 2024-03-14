The Ultimate MonsterVerse Streaming Guide

On March 29th, Godzilla and Kong will be teaming up to take on new threats from the Hollow Earth in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Building since 2014's Godzilla, the MonsterVerse has been weaving a new kaiju universe for a decade. If you haven't had the opportunity to check out some of the biggest entries in Legendary Pictures' new universe, you're in luck as we have a breakdown of where and how you can catch up on the many events of the MonsterVerse.

It's been a long road for this new take on Kong, Godzilla, and countless kaiju that have been a part of Legendary's MonsterVerse. With Gareth Edwards' initial film, the giant monster-filled universe has only been growing bigger since it hit the silver screen. So far, the MonsterVerse has included 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of The Monsters, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While no future plans have been confirmed past The New Empire, the MonsterVerse has left its mark on the entertainment world.

Godzilla's Empire Expands

If you wanted a breakdown of the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, Legenday shared an official description for The New Empire, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."