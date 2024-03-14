The Ultimate MonsterVerse Streaming Guide
Before The New Empire arrives in theaters, here's how you can catch up on the misadventures of Kong and Godzilla.
On March 29th, Godzilla and Kong will be teaming up to take on new threats from the Hollow Earth in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Building since 2014's Godzilla, the MonsterVerse has been weaving a new kaiju universe for a decade. If you haven't had the opportunity to check out some of the biggest entries in Legendary Pictures' new universe, you're in luck as we have a breakdown of where and how you can catch up on the many events of the MonsterVerse.
It's been a long road for this new take on Kong, Godzilla, and countless kaiju that have been a part of Legendary's MonsterVerse. With Gareth Edwards' initial film, the giant monster-filled universe has only been growing bigger since it hit the silver screen. So far, the MonsterVerse has included 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of The Monsters, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While no future plans have been confirmed past The New Empire, the MonsterVerse has left its mark on the entertainment world.
Godzilla's Empire Expands
If you wanted a breakdown of the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, Legenday shared an official description for The New Empire, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."
Godzilla (2014) - Netflix & MAX
If you want to check out the story that started the MonsterVerse, 2014's Godzilla is streaming on Netflix and MAX. Here's how the streaming services describe the MonsterVerse's debut, "The government tried to destroy him in 1954 by dropping nuclear bombs. Instead humankind, in its ignorance, awakened a new terror."
Kong: Skull Island - MAX
You can catch Kong: Skull Island currently streaming on MAX, as the film might not feature Godzilla, but continues the MonsterVerse's introduction with its biggest primate. Here's how the platform describes the first foray of Kong in Legendary's cinematic universe, "Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures."
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - MAX
Godzilla: King of The Monsters is currently streaming on MAX. Pitting the lizard king against the likes of King Ghidorah and Rodan, the movie gives 'Zilla a valuable ally in Mothra. Here's how the platform describes the kaiju sequel, "Humanity's existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah."
Godzilla Vs. Kong - MAX
The first clash between the ruler of Skull Island and the King of the Monsters is available to stream on MAX. While the film gave Godzilla a decisive victory, perhaps the New Empire will see the tables turn in the face of some new Hollow Earth threats. Here's how the streaming service describes the kaiju crossover, "Legends collide in this long-awaited face-off between two iconic adversaries."
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Apple TV+
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the first television series in the MonsterVerse and is available to stream on Apple TV+. The show takes the opportunity to show the kaiju hunting organization's history, documenting tales in both the past and the present. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "After surviving Godzilla's attack on San Francisco, Cate is shaken yet again by a shocking secret. Amid monstrous threats, she embarks on a globetrotting adventure to learn the truth about her family—and the mysterious organization known as Monarch."