New Evangelion/Godzilla Figure Will Arrive Next Year

Godzilla and Evangelion had crossed paths when Universal Studios Japan had created an attraction that saw the pilots of NERV facing off against the Shin iteration of the lizard king. While the two franchises have yet to meet in an official movie crossover at this point, a new figure isn't just seeing the two worlds face off, it is fusing the king of the monsters with the robot that Shinji Ikari to make a creature unlike anything that has been seen before.

The creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion recently brought the series to an end once again via the Rebuild of Evangelion films, the quartet of movies that re-imagined just how the pilots of NERV protected the world from the angelic threat that was constantly sending extraterrestrial beings at the Earth. With Hideaki Anno's work on Shin Godzilla, the director has created a new universe that gives a more realistic take on the giant monster universe, with Shin Ultraman hitting theaters in Japan and Shin Kamen Rider looking to do the same next year. While Anno hasn't confirmed what film, if any, will be released following the upcoming Kamen Rider, many are left wondering if a crossover between all of these properties might arrive, especially with merchandise like the figure below hitting stands in 2023.

Neon Godzilla Evangelion

Kaiju News Outlet took the opportunity to share the new figure that fuses Godzilla with Eva Unit-01, creating a terrifying combination of the most popular kaiju in the world with one of the most recognizable anime mechs this side of Mobile Suit Gundam:

A new X-Plus "Godzilla vs. Evangelion" 30cm Series Evangelion Unit 01 "G" Awakening Form Renewal Ver. figure will be released in May 2023 for approximately $258. pic.twitter.com/HCGe0U6wlv — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) December 8, 2022

On the NERV front, there has been no word on whether or not the Eva pilots will be getting a new television series and/or movie from creator Hideaki Anno, though next year will see the arrival of a new Godzilla film in Japan. At present, it's been confirmed that Anno won't be the director of this upcoming movie focusing on the king of the monsters, which has fans wondering if Shin will be making a return or if this will be an entirely new take on Godzilla.

Do you think we'll one day see a movie featuring NERV fighting against the popular kaiju? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shin.