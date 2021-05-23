Godzilla Gets Sketched by Comics Legend Jim Lee

✖

Godzilla is living his best life this year thanks to the debut of Godzilla vs Kong. The epic flick helped reboot the theater and film industries amidst growing vaccination efforts to end the pandemic. With the monster heralding a return to normalcy, Godzilla has become a favorite to many these days, and artist Jim Lee is one of those fans. And now, the comics legend has drawn a special sketch to honor the kaiju.

Over on Twitter, Lee took time to honor Godzilla with a simple sketch. The artist, who is currently the Chief Creative Officer at DC Comics, did this sketch live on Twitch for fans. And as you can see below, the end result is pretty perfect.

"Godzilla sketch done live on my [Twitch channel] stream in which I discuss the joy of automobiles, maggots in cheese, and my days working in Hamburg," Lee shared.

As you can see, the art shows Godzilla in his most recent form walking near a city. There is tons of debris lying around thanks to the curious kaiju. Of course, it doesn't help that Godzilla has a beer in hand, and he is letting out a blast of atomic breath. Clearly, no one has taught the monster the dangers of drunk rampaging but better soon!

Of course, this Godzilla sketch is just another one of the great pieces done by Lee. The DC and Marvel artist has a storied resume that most would envy. Lee has worked on everything from The Uncanny X-Men to Justice League and more. Now, fans would love to see the artist tackle a slice-of-life Godzilla comic, but only if it explores the kinds of IPA our kaiju likes best!

If you have yet to watch Godzilla vs Kong yet, you can nab the film on Digital HD today. The film's official synopsis can be read here: "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of Lee's impressive take on Godzilla? Do you like how the kaiju looks here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.