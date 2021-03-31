Godzilla vs. Kong Releases Its First Ten Minutes Online

Godzilla vs. Kong was released in theaters and on HBO Max earlier this year, and with the Legendary Pictures' crossover finally hitting digital release, Warner Bros has decided to give fans a big preview by releasing the first ten minutes of the film online. With the movie proving to be the MonsterVerse's biggest film to date, shattering records at the box office, and giving fans the long-awaited battle for kaiju supremacy, rumors have begun swirling regarding the future of Godzilla, Kong, and the other giant monsters that make up the popular movie universe.

The latest kaiju crossover featured Godzilla following his acquisition of the title of King of the Monsters by defeating the three-headed terror known as King Ghidorah in the previous entry of Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse. With this universe's version of King Kong being introduced in 2017 in the film titled Kong: Skull Island, the latest crossover features the giant primate still living on the island but is employed by the scientists of Monarch in order to find the locale known as the Hollow Earth. With the two giant monsters on a collision course, it's no surprise that the Legendary Pictures crossover has hit the big time as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

Warner Bros Entertainment released the first ten minutes of the titanic battle between Godzilla and Kong using their Official Youtube Account, giving fans who have yet to see the movie a giant look into the film and letting fans relive the opening scenes who have already witnessed the outcome of the kaiju war.

Of course, Godzilla and Kong weren't alone in their struggle for giant monster supremacy, with it begin revealed that the two would need to team up to battle against the mechanical doppelganger known as Mechagodzilla, a long time enemy of Godzilla who makes his first appearance here in the MonsterVerse. While the battle between Godzilla and Kong has a definitive winner, the addition of Mechagodzilla ramps up the action of this latest installment of the MonsterVerse and will be hard to be topped should the Warner Bros' universe continue into the future.

While the future for Godzilla and Kong is up in the air on the silver screen, rumors have begun swirling that director Adam Wingard is in discussions to return and that the next film might under the working title of "Son of Kong".

