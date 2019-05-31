Here’s Every Kaiju in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters has a slew of titanic kaiju battles that will have any fan roaring like Godzilla in excitement. While some of the prominent members of the “Godzilla-verse” of the past have been featured in several trailers and tv spots, you may be surprised at just how many giant monsters were kept under wraps until the movie hit theaters. Feel free to join us as we walk you through the skyscraper size behemoths and their role in the recently released Legendary picture.

Godzilla

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Wait, hold up a minute, Godzilla’s in this?? Yes, its true, the king of all kaiju returns in this summer blockbuster following his original 2014 film. In this latest installment, Godzilla returns as something of an anti-hero, entering a shaky partnership with humanity to take on several higher level threats in the forms of recently awoken Kaiju.

Mothra

Mothra is quite the strange kaiju but it is one of the most well known beside Godzilla himself. This giant monstrous moth was actually controlled by two young psychic sisters in the original Japanese movies, but has a different part to play in the latest kaiju sequel. Acting as something of a “companion” to Godzilla, Mothra acts as right hand man to the King of the Monsters, helping him in several ways throughout the film (even without psychic powers!)

King Ghidorah

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

King Ghidorah has always been one of the most shocking looking kaiju, taking the appearance of a gigantic dragon that happens to be sporting three heads. While he has had a long history in Japan’s stable of kaiju films, actually appearing in his own self titled picture before meeting Godzilla proper, he acts as the main antagonistic kaiju in this sequel. Responsible for awakening numerous titans and rallying them under his command, “Monster Zero” destroys his way through the running time of the feature.

Rodan

The pterodactyl style kaiju originally appeared in his own self titled movie in 1956, eventually being rolled into the “Godzilla-verse” and now appearing in the western release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In the movie, Rodan acts as a subordinate to King Ghidorah, kneeling before it at one point in the film. This flying kaiju also acts as a parallel to Mothra, with the two butting heads in the movie as well.

Titanus Methusaleh

Methusaleh is one of the gigantic titans that wake up, thanks in part to King Ghidorah’s roars. What may be the oldest Titan to exist, the ancient mountain like figure crashes its way through Munich, destroying much in its path, though it arrives too late to take part in the final battle. Much like the other titans in attendance, Methusaleh kneels down to the true king and is sure to make some sort of appearance in future installments.

Scylla

Scylla is perhaps one of the creepiest of the kaiju appearing in the film as it is in fact a giant spider. It emerges with the rest of the titans when King Ghidorah bellows following its initial fight with Godzilla, not only awakening all these new titans, but placing them under his sway. The kaiju resembling a giant spider mixed with a crab emerges from beneath an oil field and destroys everything in its path, which seems to be a recurring theme for nearly all the monsters appearing in this movie. Much like Methuselah, Scylla doesn’t make it in time to participate in the final fight but may play a role in the upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong.

Titanus Behemoth

While not the actual photo of the Titanus Behemoth, the kaiju itself looks similar to that of a Wooly Mammoth, albeit with a hint of ape thrown in for good measure. The giant titan emerges from its slumber thanks to Ghidorah’s beckoning, but much like Methusaleh and Scylla, doesn’t make it to the final fight in time, but does manage to make its presence known in the final minutes of the film.

Female Muto

Appearing as the antagonists of the first Legendary Godzilla film in 2014, a Muto manages to return here in the sequel as one of the larger, female of its race is awakened by Ghidorah and is mostly background filler to make way for the foursome of Godzilla, Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan.

Unfortunately folks, this is where our list ends as Kong plays the part of “Sir Not Appearing In This Picture”, making nary a cameo in this cavalcade of kaiju. He is certainly hinted at throughout the film, and even shows up as a cave drawing, but we’ll have to wait until next year to see him proper in his fight against Godzilla.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters. Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on March 13, 2020.