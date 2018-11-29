‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Electrifying New Still

Godzilla has enjoyed his hiatus over the last few years, but the monster is ready to stomp back into theaters. After all, the kaiju is slated to star in a sequel next year, and a new image from the film has gone live.

Recently, a brand-new still from Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released. The image comes a la Tokyo Comic Con 2018 as the event prepares for its launch. The annual convention will take place in Japan this weekend, and Legendary helped hype fans for the event with their still.

As you can see below, the image is electrifying in a real way, and Godzilla is lucky he’s not acting like a lightning rod despite his towering height.

The still doesn’t drop any massive spoilers, but it does see Godzilla hulking through a metropolis. The city looks miniature under the creature’s frame, and his arrival is marked with some torrential rain. With lightning flashing in the background, Godzilla has his own glow thanks to his illuminated dorsal fins.

The foggy image has got fans eager to learn why Gozilla is back in the city, and it seems the big guy is there on request. The still sees Godzilla flanked by various air crafts, but the machines aren’t targeting the kaiju; Instead, it looks like the planes are accompanying the beast to a yet-known location, so it seems like mankind has decided Godzilla is a much better ally than he is an enemy.

If you are ready to see more of the blockbuster before it hits theaters next summer, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is expected to drop new footage soon. In fact, the franchise confirmed it will premiere new video at Tokyo Comic Con this weekend, and director Mike Dougherty will introduce the footage in person.

Need a refresher on Legendary’s MonsterVerse? You can check out the synopsis of Godzilla: King of the Monsters here: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”