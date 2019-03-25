‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Releases New Rodan Image

Godzilla is a terrifying creature to beef with, but there are kaiju out there willing to take up the task. Over the decades, Japan has rolled out lots of formidable foes for Godzilla to play with, and a new look at been shown at one who will head into theaters this year.

So, if you don’t know who Rodan is, then you better prepare to meet the beast in a couple of months.

Thanks to Empire Magazine, a still has surfaced of the kaiju Rodan, and it comes from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. As you can see below, the image shows off big the fiery beast it, and it proves mankind has little hope against annihilating the titan through traditional means.

Rodan is seen in the back with his wings extended to their fullest. As his bottom feet reach out, the dinosaur-like creature is lifting himself further into the sky on a chase. A set of high-tech planes are seen jetting away from Rodan and the debris he has kicked up. However, it doesn’t look like the kaiju is ready to let the fleet leave his sight.

According to Empire Magazine, this scene is just one of many that will feature Rodan, and the beast’s threat level has been likened to that of an atomic bomb by director Mike Dougherty.

“[Rodan] is a bit of a rogue… you never quite know where his loyalties lie,” the filmmaker said. “Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

