‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Trailer Debuts AT CCXP

Godzilla might not be the only kaiju on the block these days, but he is the one everyone is waiting on. Next summer, the monster is slated to appear in a long-awaited sequel to his 2014 outing, and a brand-new trailer for the film surfaced not too long ago.

For fans lucky enough to attend Brazil’s CCPX, the comic convention went big this year with surprises. Not only did exclusive footage from Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Homecoming drop at the event, but Godzilla: King of the Monsters screened its second trailer to audiences there.

While the reel has not been made public yet, Godzilla fans have been quick to hit up social media with reactions. Not long ago, Steven Weintraub of Collider shared a firsthand reaction to the trailer, and his posts have fans feeling real good.

.@wbpictures world premiered new @GodzillaMovie #KingOfTheMonsters trailer at #ccxp. Loaded with monsters & mayhem. Opens with @Milliestopshate calling for help on a radio and closes with what appears to be a massive battle between monsters in a city. Can’t wait to see the fights pic.twitter.com/BfKIxiMscd — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 9, 2018

“Loaded with monsters & mayhem. Opens with [Millie Bobby Brown] calling for help on a radio and closes with what appears to be a massive battle between monsters in a city. Can’t wait to see the fights,” Weintraub wrote.

Continuing, the reporter shared a few new details about all of the kaiju in the second trailer.

“The new [Godzilla: King of the Monsters] trailer has humanity wondering which of these creatures are here to hurt us and which are here to protect us. Ken Watanabe mentions we would be lucky if humanity is Godzilla‘s pet.”

Right now, fans are keeping a close eye on social media to see when this second trailer will go public. The new reel marks the second look fans have gotten at Godzilla: King of the Monsters ahead of its Summer 2019 debut. The film shared its first-look with fans earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans a taste of Godzilla’s long-awaited encounter with Rodan, Mothra, and even King Ghidorah.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as follows: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”