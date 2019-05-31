Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Mike Dougherty Wants To Do a Titans Nature Special

Audiences are heading to the multiplex this weekend to check out Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and see Mike Dougherty‘s take on the “Monsterverse”. While the film already highlights many of the iconic Titans, Dougherty hinted that he would be willing to take that showcase to a whole other level. In a recent tweet, Dougherty responded to a request to make some sort of in-universe field guide for the monsters by revealing that he’d love to make a Planet Earth-style docuseries on the subject.

I’d actually love to do a PLANET EARTH style documentary about the Titans, complete with Attenborough narration. cc: @Legendary #AskGodzilla https://t.co/3tgFOZPXL6 — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) May 29, 2019

As it is, King of the Monsters already explores the history of these creatures in some pretty interesting ways, all while setting up the epic battle that’s to come in next year’s Godzilla vs. Kong. With that in mind, there certainly will be some fans who want to explore that side of the “Monsterverse” even more.

“It’s not like the monsters are suddenly popping up out of nowhere, they’ve always been here, they were here before we were.” director Mike Dougherty explained during a recent set visit. “So, the concept we’re running with is that this will belong to them. You know, if anything, [we’re] a really invasive species, and we’ve simply rediscovered something that’s always been underneath our feet, literally. That, they are in some way, the old gods, the first gods. And that’s something that we’re also trying to bring to this film, a mythological, almost biblical, backdrop to these creatures.”

“Once again, speaking as a Godzilla fan, I always hated those humans who acted like, didn’t Godzilla just save your ass but with the realm that we’re in now, what happened in San Francisco in 2014, we’re still learning about Godzilla and exactly what he is,” star O’Shea Jackson Jr. said during the same set visit. “You know, if more gets unraveled, the further that this story goes and I’m glad people get a further understanding of what Godzilla represents. And from what I can see, he holds down the Pacific, so California seems safe. So I’m with that.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters now.