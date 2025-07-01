My Dress-Up Darling Highlights an Underrated Character in New Season 2 Promo

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting (even though it’s only been three years), My Dress-Up Darling is finally coming back for its second season. CloverWorks’ adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda’s hit seinen manga was the sleeper hit of 2022, accruing a gigantic fan base through its surprisingly wholesome romance, realistic depiction of anxiety, and unbridled love for cosplay. It spoke to an entire generation of anime fans, and we’ve all been eager to jump back in ever since the credits rolled on the Season 1 finale. Season 2 is just a few days away from premiering, and the series is highlighting one of its most underrated characters in a new promo.

Gojo and Marin are undoubtedly the stars of My Dress-Up Darling. The former, a loner who is passionate about hina dolls, and the latter, an extroverted lover of anime, video games, and cosplay, who doesn’t have the skills to make them, kickstarted one of the most endearing anime romances of recent years. But they weren’t alone in their exploration of cosplay, as they encountered several other aspiring and celebrity cosplayers, including the headstrong superstar cosplayer, Sajuna Unui.

Juju Steals the Spotlight in My Dress-Up Darling‘s New Promo

The newest character promo for My Dress-Up Darling‘s second season gives Juju the attention she seeks and deserves. Real name: Sajuna Inui, Juju is an online celebrity known for her cosplays. In Season 1, she tracked down Gojo after seeing one of Marin’s outfits, desperate for him to create her next cosplay. Juju changed the pace of My Dress-Up Darling when she was introduced in the first season. While she was originally presented as a potential antagonist, we quickly got to learn more about her and her sister Shinju, and the pair became close friends with Gojo and Marin.

The new character visual depicts Juju in a casual outfit, looking as unimpressed and impatient as she comes across in the series. She stands in a strong pose with her arms folded in front of her and a blank expression on her face. Check it out below…

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Premieres Very Soon

Fans are counting down the hours until the second season of My Dress-Up Darling drops on Crunchyroll. The seinen anime is one of the most anticipated returning anime of the year, and it premieres in just a few short days. My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 releases on July 5th. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Season 2 is also expected to run for a total of 12 episodes.

The core voice cast from Season 1 returns for the second season, including Hina Suguta as Marin, Shoya Ishige as Gojo, Atsumi Tanezaka as Juju, Hina Youmiya as Sjinju, and Atsushi Ono as Kaoru Gojo. Season 2 has also cast Ayumu Murase as Amane Himeno and Shohei Komatsu as Shiki Kashiwagi.

Are you excited for Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling? Which character is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below…

