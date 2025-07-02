Eleceed Anime From Noblesse Creator Unveils Studio, Release Window, and New Look

A new webtoon is about to receive an anime adaptation, and not only does it have the potential to be an absolutely stunning one, but it could also reach massive heights given the fanbase and following that it has garnered over the years. Eleceed is not an unfamiliar name for anyone who has any knowledge about the webtoon world, and the anime adaptation has finally been confirmed, and it is set to be one of the headliners of the next year of stacked anime releases and returns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Eleceed anime project has confirmed that the critically acclaimed webtoon from the creator of Noblesse, Son Je-ho and illustrator Zhena will receive an adaptation set to be released in 2026. Accompanying the exciting news is a promotional video containing scenes from the manhwa and short sequences from the anime, as well as a key visual of Jiwoo Sayden and the cat Kayden. Based on many factors, such as how exciting the source material is and the great lineup of core staff that will bring the series to life, Eleceed‘s upcoming anime has all the ingredients to become a hit, and continues the recent trend of webtoons receiving an anime series.

Webtoon’s Next Hit Anime Is on the Way

Jiwoo Seo, a quiet high schooler, hides his strange powers from the world, unaware of the secret forces around him. His life changes when he saves a wounded stray cat, who suddenly speaks. The cat is actually Kayden, a powerful Awakened being who, gravely injured, hid his consciousness in a feline body. Now living with Jiwoo, Kayden recovers while the two form an unusual bond. As they navigate their unlikely partnership, Jiwoo is pulled into a hidden world of Awakened factions and danger. Together, they may reshape the fate of that world.

The anime will be animated by Dandelion Animation Studio, the studio behind the massive The First Slam Dunk film, with Hiroshi Nishikiori (Honey Lemon Soda) directing the series. Yousuke Kuroda will handle both the script and series composition, just as he did for hits like My Hero Academia and Trigun. Minami Sakura (Gridman Universe) will be in charge of the character designs. As the date to the series’ premiere looms ever closer, more of the core staff such as the art director and music director, will be revealed, but just based on the limited information, fans can rest easy knowing the series is in very capable hands.

Just as fans are excited for the upcoming anime, both the writer and illustrator are even happier about the project. The president of Dandelion Animation Studio, Kazuhiro Nishikawa, is set to attend this year’s Anime Expo event to talk more about the project and share further details, so fans should mark their calendars for even further information. Eleceed is a juggernaut in the webtoon world, and with the wave of manhwas receiving anime adaptations in light of Solo Leveling’s staggering success, it is no surprise that this series would eventually get one as well.