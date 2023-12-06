Godzilla vs. Kong Among Monsterverse Movies Leaving Netflix
Kaiju fans have until Dec. 31 to watch these MonsterVerse movies on Netflix.
The MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms) are about to become MIA on Netflix. The streamer announced its monthly roundup of what's leaving Netflix in December 2023, but the list didn't mention the two MonsterVerse movies it will be dropping from the service. December's departures include 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters — the sequel to Legendary's 2014 Godzilla reboot — and the 2021 battle of the Titans, Godzilla vs. Kong. That means Netflix subscribers have until December 31 to get their next kaiju fix before new movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters in April.
You can still stream Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla: King of the Monsters — both movies remain available in the Godzilla Collection on Max. If you're looking for more classic kaiju action after watching Toho's Godzilla Minus One in theaters, Max's Godzilla Collection spotlights the Shōwa Era with such films as Godzilla (1954), the original Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956), Son of Godzilla (1967), and Destroy All Monsters (1969).
What's Leaving Netflix in December 2023
Leaving 12/14/23
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/21/23
Sing 2
Leaving 12/27/23
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving 12/28/23
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/30/23
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour US
Leaving 12/31/23
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street