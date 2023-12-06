The MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms) are about to become MIA on Netflix. The streamer announced its monthly roundup of what's leaving Netflix in December 2023, but the list didn't mention the two MonsterVerse movies it will be dropping from the service. December's departures include 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters — the sequel to Legendary's 2014 Godzilla reboot — and the 2021 battle of the Titans, Godzilla vs. Kong. That means Netflix subscribers have until December 31 to get their next kaiju fix before new movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters in April.

You can still stream Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla: King of the Monsters — both movies remain available in the Godzilla Collection on Max. If you're looking for more classic kaiju action after watching Toho's Godzilla Minus One in theaters, Max's Godzilla Collection spotlights the Shōwa Era with such films as Godzilla (1954), the original Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956), Son of Godzilla (1967), and Destroy All Monsters (1969).

What's Leaving Netflix in December 2023



Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2



Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2



Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions



Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6



Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour US



Leaving 12/31/23

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street

