Anchorman, Mission: Impossible & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in December 2023
Netflix is losing quite a few popular movies next month.
This week, Netflix released the complete list of titles that will be making their way to its streaming roster in the month of December. There's plenty to be excited about when it comes to that lineup, especially with The Super Mario Bros. Movie joining the service, but the newsletter also came with a bit of disappointing news as well. In addition to all of the titles being added to Netflix next month, the streamer is also losing quite a few movies and TV shows.
There will be titles leaving Netflix on various days throughout the month, but most of the big departures won't occur until the final week of December. Six seasons of The Adventures of Puss in Boots are set to exit on December 28th, with quite a few popular films exiting on December 31st.
Both of Will Ferrell's Anchorman movies are leaving Netflix at the end of December, along with Kung Fu Panda, Gladiator, Catch Me If You Can, The Wolf of Wall Street, all four Jaws movies, and four films in the Mission: Impossible franchise. In total, there are 28 feature films set to make their Netflix exit as 2023 comes to a close, so subscribers will need to get any rewatches in while they still can.
Leaving Netflix in December
Here's the full list of every movie and TV show exiting Netflix next month:
Leaving 12/14/23
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/21/23
Sing 2
Leaving 12/27/23
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving 12/28/23
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/30/23
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour US
Leaving 12/31/23
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street
Which of these movies and TV shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!0comments