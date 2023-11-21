Anchorman, Mission: Impossible & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in December 2023

This week, Netflix released the complete list of titles that will be making their way to its streaming roster in the month of December. There's plenty to be excited about when it comes to that lineup, especially with The Super Mario Bros. Movie joining the service, but the newsletter also came with a bit of disappointing news as well. In addition to all of the titles being added to Netflix next month, the streamer is also losing quite a few movies and TV shows.

There will be titles leaving Netflix on various days throughout the month, but most of the big departures won't occur until the final week of December. Six seasons of The Adventures of Puss in Boots are set to exit on December 28th, with quite a few popular films exiting on December 31st.

Both of Will Ferrell's Anchorman movies are leaving Netflix at the end of December, along with Kung Fu Panda, Gladiator, Catch Me If You Can, The Wolf of Wall Street, all four Jaws movies, and four films in the Mission: Impossible franchise. In total, there are 28 feature films set to make their Netflix exit as 2023 comes to a close, so subscribers will need to get any rewatches in while they still can.

Leaving Netflix in December

Here's the full list of every movie and TV show exiting Netflix next month:

Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2

Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour US

Leaving 12/31/23

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street

Which of these movies and TV shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!