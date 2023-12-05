Godzilla Minus One Teases Its Streaming Plans

Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters in North America, following its titanic run in Japanese theaters. Focusing on a decidedly new take on the king of the monsters, the film sees Godzilla at his scariest as Japan is already struggling with the after-effects of World War 2. While the kaiju movie remains in theaters, Godzilla Minus One has already teased its streaming plans for the future, meaning that giant monster fans will have the opportunity to check out the movie on the small screen.

It's hard to deny that Godzilla Minus One is a hit, as the latest take on the lizard king has pulled in over eleven million dollars in its first weekend in North American theaters. Not only has the film scored some serious box office receipts in North America and Japan, but it's become a hit with both film critics and general audiences alike. As it stands, Godzilla Minus One has been rated "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that the majority of critics who have seen the movie liked what they saw. With Monarch: Legacy of Monsters currently releasing new episodes on Apple TV+ and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampaging to theaters next year, it's a great time to be a kaiju fan.

Godzilla Minus One's Streaming Debut

Amazon Prime Video in Japan left a major hint that it might be the platform to stream Godzilla Minus One in the future thanks to a recent post on social media. Amazon Prime shared a trailer for Godzilla Minus One and a description of what many kaiju fans consider to be one of the best films focusing on the lizard king. While nothing is set in stone, Amazon Prime has housed plenty of major kaiju movies that came out of Japan.

Godzilla has released countless films in the giant beast's long history, but there hasn't been a movie quite like Godzilla Minus One since the original. Focusing on Japan immediately following World War 2, the film tells the story of a failed kamikaze pilot who comes across a young girl and a baby, attempting to secure a future in the face of a kaiju attack. Unlike many other Godzilla projects, the king of the monsters is anything but friendly to humanity this time around.

