Godzilla Minus One Wins Big at 47th Japanese Academy Awards

Godzllla Minus One has become the first movie focusing on the king of the monsters to win an Academy Award. Taking home the Oscar for "Best Visual Effects" at the latest Academy Awards, Takashi Yamazaki and his fellow creators who made the film are celebrating. The North American Oscars aren't the only place where the latest kaiju movie won big as the 47th Japanese Academy Awards didn't just have Godzilla Minus One win one award, but eight awards in total.

Following Godzilla Minus One's victory at the North American Academy Awards, director Takashi Yamazaki had the following to say about the big win, "This award is proof that everyone has the chance. I think Godzilla has opened up so many doors for us through this project so I don't know where those doors are going to lead but I don't want to turn down any opportunity that comes our way."

Godzilla Minus One Reigns at The Japanese Academy Awards

While the latest kaiju movie was only nominated for one Academy Award in the West, Godzilla Minus One was up for quite a few awards in Japan. If you're wondering what awards the kaiju film achieved at the latest Japanese Academy Awards, you can check out the award wins below,

Best Film

Best Screenplay

Best Supporting Actress – Sakura Ando

Best Cinematography

Best Lightning Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Sound Recording

Best Film Editing

Unfortunately, despite its critical acclaim and award-season victories, no word has been revealed if Godzilla MInus One will receive a sequel. Luckily, Yamazaki has gone on record more than once that he would love to return to this new kaiju universe, even wondering if the second film might introduce another giant monster to fight the lizard king. Thanks to Godzilla's decades-long history, there are plenty of kaiju to choose from when it comes to a Godzilla Minus One follow-up.

Godzilla Minus One has some competition later this month, as Legendary Entertainment will be releasing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire later this month. The MonsterVerse has been expanding with each year and the upcoming theatrical release isn't just bringing back the two most popular kaiju in 'Zilla and Kong, but introducing quite a few new beasts to the Hollow Earth.

