Godzilla Minus One Crosses Impressive Worldwide Box Office Milestone

Godzilla Minus One is preparing for a special new run in Japan with the release of its black and white version, and with it Godzilla Minus One has been revealed to have reached an impressive new box office milestone around the world! Godzilla Minus One was released in part to celebrates the 70th Anniversary of TOHO's very first Godzilla film, and was the very first TOHO produced Godzilla film in the Reiwa era, and it has since become one of the most commercially and critically successful releases in franchise history. Now it's been revealed just how successful of a run its had.

TOHO revealed an update on Godzilla Minus One's box office numbers as part of the celebration for the release of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color in Japan, and it was announced that the film's worldwide box office gross has crossed 14 billion yen (about $96.4 million USD) when accounting for its box office run in Japan and how well its done in North America and other international territories in the 70 days since its initial release last Fall. Check out the announcement below.

Godzilla Minus One Box Office Success

In the 70 days since Godzilla Minus One released in Japan on November 3rd, Godzilla Minus One has earned 5.21 billion yen (about $35.96 million USD) across 3.99 million tickets sold. Beginning on December 1st with its release in North America, the film had earned 7.2 billion yen (about $49.74 million USD) and making Godzilla Minus One the second highest grossing Japanese film ever released in North America. With additional territories bringing the worldwide gross to around 8.8 billion yen, the current worldwide total has now reached its impressive current 14 billion yen gross.

Godzilla Minus One has yet to announce a potential sequel, but its success just might make one possible. A home media or streaming release has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but there still might be a showing of the film in your area if you act fast. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

