Godzilla Will Not "Rush" a Sequel, Says Studio Exec

Godzilla is no stranger to the limelight. For decades now, the cinematic monster has ruled over his domain, and Godzilla seems bigger now than ever before. As the MonsterVerse carries on its work with kaiju, all eyes are on Godzilla's pursuits overseas. After all, Godzilla Minus One is a global hit but don't expect the movie to rush a sequel given the success.

Recently, GQ Japan did a feature issue on Godzilla Minus One, and it was there the film's team talked about the phenomenon. During the chat, producer Minami Ichikawa dressed the future of Godzilla, and the exec admitted there are no plans to rush anything.

"I don't feel the need to rush the next live-action film. Good films are all about quality. We want great ideas, an excellent script, a talented director, and the right cast to work on it carefully," the producer explained.

Of course, this perspective is plenty warranted. Godzilla has many movies under his belt, and though many of them are great, there are some Godzilla movies we could have done without. It is easy to fast-track a sequel in the name of profit, but Ichikawa seems hesitant to step on the gas. Rather, Godzilla at its best is created with fine movements and there's no getting around that.

For now, Godzilla Minus One still has plenty of ground to cover amid its run. After debuting in Japan months ago, Takashi Yamazaki's film has become a blockbuster in every sense. With more than $70 million USD grossed globally, Godzilla Minus One is on track to become the monster's top-grossing Japanese feature to date. In recent interviews, Takahashi has admitted interested in directing a sequel, but he wants to take his time much like Ichikawa. But if we are lucky, a sequel to Godzilla Minus One will come all the same from Toho Company.

