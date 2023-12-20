Godzilla Minus One to Release Black and White Version

Godzilla Minus One has been absolutely dominating theaters around the world since it launched earlier this Fall, and now the franchise is celebrating with the release of a special black and white version of the movie now titled Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color! Godzilla Minus One has been one of the most successful Godzilla releases in quite some time as it not only made major bucks in Japan upon its original release in November, but has gone on to break even more records at the box office with its release in the United States. So it's going to be sticking around in theaters even longer.

Giving fans another way to check out the new version of Godzilla in action, TOHO has officially announced they will be releasing a special black and white version of Godzilla Minus One in theaters beginning in 2024. Godzilla Minus Color is being touted as a version of the movie that director Takashi Yamazaki has been working on for a long time as a cut by cut production rather than just making it monochrome for the sake of it. You can check out the trailer for Godzilla Minus One's black and white release in the video above, and new poster below.

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One is rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action." It's done so well in the United States that screenings have been expanded, so there are even more opportunities for fans to see the new version of TOHO's famous Kaiju for themselves. Unfortunately, it has yet to be revealed whether or not this black and white version of the movie will be releasing internationally as well.

Director Takashi Yamazaki had the following to say about the release of Godzilla Minus Color, "We are now able to announce 'Godzilla-1.0/C', which we have been working on for a long time. Rather than just making it monochrome, it is a cut by cut, I had them make adjustments while making full use of various mattes, as if they were creating a new movie. What I was aiming for was a style that looked like it was taken by masters of monochrome photography. We were able to unearth the texture of the skin and the details of the scenery that were hidden in the photographed data. Then, a frightening Godzilla, just like the one in the documentary, appeared. By eliminating color, a new sense of reality emerges. Please live and resist further fear at the theater."

What do you think of Godzilla Minus One's black and white transformation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!