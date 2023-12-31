Godzilla Minus One Stomps Massive Franchise Box Office Record

Godzilla Minus One has been absolutely taking over the world since it debuted in Japan earlier this year, and Godzilla Minus One has stomped over another major box office record for the franchise with its latest week of release! Godzilla Minus One has been one of the most critically and commercially successful releases in TOHO's long Godzilla franchise (which is actually now celebrating its 70th Anniversary), and it turns out it's done so well that it's been steadily breaking all sorts of records through its international releases. Now it's one of the highest grossing movies in the franchise ever.

With the latest week of releases in theaters around the world, Godzilla Minus One's current box office totals is now over $79.5 million USD (according to Box Office Mojo), and thus has officially become the highest-grossing Japanese language Godzilla film in Toho's library. Beating out Shin Godzilla's lifetime gross of $77.9 million USD, Godzilla Minus One will continue to only net more in the box office as it continues its release through 2024 (and even potentially netting some big awards).

(Photo: TOHO)

What Is Godzilla Minus One?

Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters across the United States. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Godzilla Minus One will be launching a full black and white remaster in Japan on January 12, 2024, but it has yet to be announced if international fans will be able to see this new iteration. But with the film doing so well in theaters around the world over the last few weeks, it's likely that we'll get to see a version of this at least on home media in the future. But now it's just a matter of waiting to see if that turns out to be the case.

What did you think of Godzilla Minus One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!