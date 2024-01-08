Godzilla Minus One Is Set to Overtake a Big Demon Slayer Record

If we know one thing about Godzilla, it is that he cannot be stopped. Over the decades, the movie monster has made a name for himself as king, and the world was reminded of this last year. After all, Godzilla Minus One came into theaters stateside after the Japanese flick dominated audiences at home. Since its launch, Godzilla Minus One has gone beyond the odds, and now the movie is slated to knock down Demon Slayer a peg.

Yes, that is right. Tanjiro is about to face Godzilla at the box office. Thanks to a new earnings update, we know Godzilla Minus One has earned $49.2 million USD domestically, and it is poised to overtake Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train in a matter of days.

For those that don't know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train earned $49.5 million USD during its stateside run. The total gave the film the title of 2nd highest-grossing Japanese film in the United States of all time. Sitting just below the first Pokemon movie, Demon Slayer caused a huge stir with box office analysts thanks to its success. Now, Japan is showing up against at the U.S. box office, and Godzilla Minus One is reaping the rewards.

Now, the monster movie does have a long way to go before it outgrosses Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train globally. To date, the movie has earned more than $507 million USD internationally, making it the top-grossing Japanese movie of all time. Right now, the list's top ten is dominated by anime, but Godzilla Minus One does rank in the top 35 picks. With $88 million earned globally, Godzilla Minus One is 34 on this list, and the film has plenty more markets to enter in 2024.

If you are not caught up with Godzilla's newest film, you have time to check it out. The Japanese film is now screening in theaters stateside as Toho Company expanded its U.S. theatrical run. At this point, no streaming date for Godzilla Minus One has been shared, and its crew has yet to announce any sort of sequel.

