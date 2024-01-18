Godzilla Minus One Reportedly Cost $10 Million at Most

Godzilla Minus One is a force of nature. After making its debut last year, the Toho film has defied all odds with its box-office takeover. To date, the movie has earned $100 million globally, and it has more markets to meet in 2024. Now, a new report has fans eyeing the movie's budget because it may be even lower than expected.

The information comes courtesy of Nikkei and Yahoo Japan as both sites featured Godzilla Minus One this week. As the movie gears up for award season, industry experts in Japan are breaking down how the monster movie became a smash hit. And if these sites are right, then Godzilla Minus One cost about $10 million USD at most.

Yes, you read that right. Godzilla Minus One cost next to nothing, and if it did cost $10 million USD, then it has earned 10x its budget at the box office. Talk about a success, yeah?

According to these new reports from Japan, Godzilla Minus One reportedly cost 1.5 billion yen which is about $10 million USD. Previously, rumors suggested the movie cost $15 million to make, and that is still very cheap for a blockbuster. Director Takashi Yamazaki denied these reports once the movie went stateside as he revealed Godzilla Minus One didn't even cost that much. So obviously, the team at Toho was incredibly thrifty when making this film.

With $100 million banked at the box office, Godzilla Minus One is one of the highest-earning Japanese films to screen in the United States. The movie's complex themes and stunning action have helped put Godzilla at the forefront of film. So if you have not seen Godzilla Minus One, we can only suggest you head to a theater ASAP while screenings are still available!

