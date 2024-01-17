Godzilla Minus One Shares Black-and-White Theatrical Window

Godzilla Minus One took the box office by storm, with its theatrical run pulling in over one hundred million dollars. To help capitalize on the new take on the king of the monsters, Toho is planning to unleash a new iteration of the film from director Takashi Yamazaki on the West. "Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color" will be hitting North American theaters but if you're a kaiju fan, you'll only have a limited time to check out this remastered take on the silver screen.

Godzilla Minus One introduced the first new take on Japan's king of the monsters since 2016's Shin Godzilla. Toho didn't just take the opportunity to imagine a new iteration of the lizard king, it took viewers into the past to examine the kaiju's arrival in Japan shortly following the disastrous events of World War 2. Both critics and fans alike have fallen in love with Godzilla Minus One, and not only do the box office receipts prove this, but the film is up for an Academy Award at this year's Oscars.

(Photo: TOHO)

When Will Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Make Landfall?

Deadline reports that this new take on Godzilla Minus One will arrive in North American theaters beginning on Friday, January 26th. Both the black and white and color version of the kaiju movie will depart theaters in the West on February 1st, meaning that kaiju fans will only have a few days to check out the movie on the big screen. Godzilla Minus One might not be a direct remake of the original movie that featured Godzilla's debut, but it certainly took elements from the initial offering, and seeing the new movie in black and white might make the connection between the films that much stronger.

In hyping up the upcoming North American release, director Takashi Yamazaki shared his thoughts on the upcoming remastered, black and white edition of Godzilla Minus One, "I was very happy that the North American audience embraced Godzilla Minus One and now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color will bring a new and visceral experience to audiences."

Will you be checking out Godzilla Minus One one more time before it leaves theaters next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

