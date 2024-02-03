Godzilla Minus One Ends Theatrical Run With Special Promo

Godzilla Minus One has officially ended its run in theaters throughout the world, and the team behind the film is bidding fans farewell with a special promo! Godzilla Minus One has been the most successful Japanese Godzilla film released in TOHO's history of the franchise, and was the perfect celebration of the kaiju's 70th anniversary. The film has broken all kinds of box office records since it debuted across Japan last Fall, and that success continued even further with the film's international release in a bunch of other territories. But now it's all come to an end.

Godzilla Minus One has ended its run in theaters throughout the world after extending far beyond its originally slated end due to how much success it had been enjoying critically and commercially. Capping things off with the release of the special black and white, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color remastered version of the film, Godzilla Minus One has shared a special promo thanking fans for how much support they have shown TOHO's newest Godzilla film release throughout the past few months. You can check it below.

What Is Godzilla Minus One?

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One has officially brought its run through theaters around the world to an end. It has yet to be announced as to whether or not the film will be getting a direct sequel given the success, and director Yamazaki has shared an unfortunate update on that front as well as it seems like nothing has been moving forward as of the time of this writing. But its streaming and home media releases are likely on the way in the coming months.

Godzilla Minus One includes a cast with the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu. TOHO teases the film as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

