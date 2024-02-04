Godzilla Minus One Director Thanks the Kaiju in Emotional New Letter

Godzilla Minus One has officially ended its run through theaters around the world, and the director behind it all is sharing their thanks with Kaiju fans for the film's success! Godzilla Minus One was crafted as part of the celebration for the 70th Anniversary of TOHO's massive Godzilla franchise, and it introduced fans to a whole new take on the kaiju. It ended up being massively successful in just its run in Japan alone, and then took that success in a whole new direction when it began its release through other international territories in the months since its drop last Fall.

With the final release of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color as part of the celebration of the film's worldwide reception, Godzilla Minus One has ended its unprecedentedly succesful run through theaters. Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki shared an emotional note with fans as the film came to an end on social media. First noting it's North American theatrical run with, "Today is the last day of Godzilla's North American release. There are so many posts saying goodbye to Godzilla that it fills me with sadness. I believe we will see him again."

Godzilla Minus One Leaves Theaters

Then following up with, "The heartfelt goodbye Godzilla tweets from everyone in North America are heartwarming." Finally, Yamazaki shared a thank you message to Godzilla itself, "Godjira, you really did your best. And thank you so much to everyone in the U.S. who loved [Godzilla Minus One]". With the end of its theatrical run, it's now just a matter of waiting for what's next. It's yet to be announced when the film will be getting a home media, digital, or streaming release date as of the time of this writing, but it will likely hit within the next few months.

Godzilla Minus One has been such a success for TOHO that fans have already been wondering about a sequel, but Yamazaki has unfortunately revealed that as of right now there has been no movement on that front. Noting that he has yet to be talked to about moving forward with a sequel when asked by HJ Web, both fans and the director are eagerly waiting to see what's next.

Did you get the chance to see Godzilla Minus One before it left theaters? If so, what did you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!