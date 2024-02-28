Godzilla Minus One Director Is Ready to See Godzilla Fight Some Kaiju

Godzilla Minus One saw the king of the monsters taking a departure from many other tales focusing on the kaiju. Instead of being a force that would often help humanity, Godzilla spent the majority of his latest movie destroying a good portion of Japan. The latest Toho movie by director Takashi Yamazaki is up for an Academy Award, though a sequel has yet to be confirmed. In thinking about what is to come for the kaiju's future, Yamazaki discusses the challenges of giving it a giant opponent.

Godzilla Minus One took a lot of influence from the first Godzilla movie that landed in theaters in 1954. Should Yamazaki decide to follow Godzilla's original course, he might look to Godzilla Raids Again, the second film that featured the king of the monsters. In the movie, Godzilla fought against his first kaiju opponent in Anguirus, a giant monster that hasn't hit the same level of popularity as other parts of 'Zilla's rogues gallery such as Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan. While a "Godzilla Minus Two" has yet to be confirmed, Yamazaki appears to have plenty of ideas and the current film certainly plants several seeds as to what the sequel might cover.

(Photo: Toho)

A Kaiju Civil War For Godzilla Minus One Part 2?

In a recent interview with Empire Online, Yamazaki discussed the challenges when it comes to focusing on a kaiju battle while keeping the human drama front and center, "I don't know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju vs kaiju with human drama, that challenge, is something I would like to explore."

Audiences and critics alike fell in love with Yamazaki's take on the king of the monsters. At this year's Academy Awards, Godzilla Minus One is up for "Best Visual Effects", becoming the first film in the kaiju series to receive this nomination. On top of the critical acclaim, Godzilla Minus One ended its box office run by pulling in over one hundred million dollars worldwide, showing just how many viewers were anxious to see this new take on the classic kaiju.

Which kaiju do you think would work best for a sequel to Godzilla Minus One? Who has been your favorite giant monster besides the reigning king of the monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godzilla.

Via Empire Online