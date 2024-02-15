Godzilla Minus One's Director Is Obsessed With Godzilla x Kong

Godzilla is living a good life right now. If you did not realize, the monster has two movies dominating the headlines. Godzilla Minus One still has audiences reeling over its gorgeous story, and soon, the MonsterVerse will put Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire into theaters. As you can imagine, kaiju fans are eager to compare the films as soon as possible, and now the director of Godzilla Minus One has them even more hyped for Kong's comeback.

After all, Takashi Yamazaki was able to get an early peek at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The director, who brought Godzilla Minus One to life, posted a message on social media after checking out Adam Wingard's film. And surprise! He loved it.

"I was able to watch the big movie early! It is super fun and gorgeous. Be sure to watch it on the big screen," Yamazaki shared. So if you want to check out all the MonsterVerse mayhem, Warner Bros. Pictures will drop the film in theaters on March 29th.

This isn't the first time Yamazaki has shown love for Hollywood's current take on Godzilla. Speaking to Empire Magazine this month, the director was asked to assess how the MonsterVerse uses the monster, and Yamazaki said the U.S. franchise makes the titan fun.

"The Hollywood interpretation of Godzilla is a very interesting use of the IP. [The monster] can endure and survive many different interpretations," he shared. "To me, it's a more fun [version] of what Godzilla can be – the classic Toho version did explore something like that at one point in its history. Within that genre, I think they do a good job of [balancing] what the humans do versus what the kaiju are doing."

It is true the MonsterVerse has its own vision for Godzilla, and the same can be said for Yamazaki. The writer-director has been credited heavily for the success of Godzilla Minus One. The film's stunning drama and visual gravity made it one of the best movies of 2023. The Academy Awards have even gifted Godzilla Minus One a historic nomination for its efforts. So yeah, it is impossible to overlook how well Godzilla is doing thee days.

