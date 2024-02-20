Godzilla x Kong Director Teases the Power of Pink Godzilla

Godzilla's new evolution might have made the king of the monsters the most powerful take on the kaiju to date.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might not have the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island fighting against one another for supremacy, but the kaiju are receiving some serious upgrades all the same. As kaiju fans have seen in recent promotional material, Kong will be receiving a new mechanical fist to fight against simian threats from the Hollow Earth. Godzilla, on the flip side, is set to evolve to keep pace with the new monstrous threats as director Adam Wingard hints at how powerful his new "pink" evolution is.

In the Godzilla x Kong's predecessor, Godzilla Vs. Kong, the king of the monsters didn't need a power-up to defeat Kong. During their one-on-one fight, Godzilla was able to definitively defeat the primate kaiju, though the lizard king didn't have much time to celebrate. Thanks to the arrival of Mechagodzilla into the MonsterVerse, Godzilla decided to team up with Kong to take on the mechanical doppelganger. In the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla and Kong are looking to align once again, fighting against an ape horde led by "Skar" and a mysterious kaiju known as Shimo, who appears to be an icy reflection of the lizard king.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Pink Godzilla Reigns Supreme

In a new interview, director Adam Wingard discussed Godzilla's upcoming evolution and how the kaiju's past abilities factor into this new state of being, "Godzilla is going to have to level up in order to take on this new threat. We get a little preview of what Godzilla has probably done in the past – the way that he can absorb things, and renew himself and bulk himself up."

Wingard continues by setting his affection for "Shaw Brothers martial arts" and how Godzilla's new form incorporates them, "This is his version of training routine. I'm really big into Shaw Brothers martial arts. Those films are always about, 'Here's a big threat, and you have to do all these things to pump yourself up so that you can take on that threat."

Godzilla x Kong's director confirms that the new pink aesthetic is a tribute to "the colorful outlandish Showa films" while also confirming that the king of the monsters went pink due to the creator's personal preference. "Pink's just my favourite color to be honest."

What do you think of Godzilla's upcoming upgrade? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.

Via Gormaru Island