Godzilla Minus One Trailer Released: Watch

Godzilla is ready to strike fear in fans once more. With a successful Hollywood franchise under its belt, the King of the Monsters wants for little. Soon, Godzilla will even enjoy a homecoming as Toho is gearing up to release its next kaiju flick, and the first trailer for Godzilla Minus One is now live.

As you can see above, the epic trailer brings Godzilla to life in a terrifying light. The massive beast rears its head in Japan as the nation heals from a damning war. With the country on unstable feet, Japan finds itself at the mercy of Godzilla as he comes to shore.

The first full trailer for "Godzilla Minus One" has been released. pic.twitter.com/D1MIRQVJea — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 4, 2023

The intense trailer makes Godzilla look as fearsome as ever, and he's destructive to a fault. Dozens upon dozens are killed in this short reel, after all. Cities are destroyed, trains are chewed, and battle cruisers are tossed in this action-packed clip. According to its leads, Godzilla seems to be on a vengeful rampage, and the question stands of whether the King of the Monsters can forgive Japan for whatever it has done.

Clearly, Godzilla Minus One will put Japan in a dark hour, and it will fall to its heroes to address their monstrous threat. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this movie marks Godzilla's 37th feature to date, and it will kickstart a new storyline from Toho's Shin Godzilla hit. Very little is known about Godzilla Minus One save for its post-war setting, but a synopsis has surfaced for the flick. You can read up on the description below for all the details:

"After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

Godzilla Minus One is expected to debut on November 3rd in Japan after a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will then debut in the United States on December 1st.

