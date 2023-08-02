Godzilla Minus One Reveals Monstrous New Promo

Next year, Godzilla will be once again coming into contact with the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, as Legendary Pictures will unleash the crossover sequel in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Looking to battle a new primate that might give Kong a run for his money, kaiju fans will have a new tale focusing on the king of the monsters later this year in Godzilla Minus One. Taking place in the past as Godzilla rampages through post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One has released a brand new promo to get fans in Japan and North America excited for the kaiju's big comeback.

Godzilla Minus One will hit theaters in Japan on November 3rd, though fans in the West won't have to wait long following the initial theatrical run to check out this new take on the king of the monsters. Looking to expand Godzilla's influence the world over, Toho has announced that the movie taking place in the past will arrive in North America on December 1st. The previous film in Japan that featured the most popular kaiju was Shin Godzilla, the 2016 live-action film created by Hideaki Anno and kicking off the "Shin Universe". Godzilla Minus One doesn't appear to have the same look as its "Shin" counterpart, but it would seem that the lizard king is aiming to unleash just as much destruction.

Godzilla Minus One Promo

The new promo images once again highlight the new take on the king of the monsters, focusing on how the new design uses previous designs to create this new Godzilla. Considering that post-war Japan was struggling with some serious issues, the environment for the lizard king is good for the kaiju, but bad for those unfortunate enough to be in his path.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming kaiju film that will take Godzilla back to the past, here's an official breakdown of Godzilla Minus One, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus."

