Godzilla Minus One First Figure Revealed

The King of the Monsters is returning later this year with Godzilla Minus One, the next feature-length film in the kaiju's long history. Taking place in the past, the upcoming film hits Japan this November and North America shortly after this December. While the lizard king's new design might be new to the franchise, it harkens back to plenty of Godzilla's designs from the past. In the wake of Godzilla Minus One's big reveal earlier this week, the new kaiju design is making its way from SH Figuarts.

The new Godzilla movie had been confirmed for quite some time, though many debated what Godzilla Minus One would ultimately be about. Kaiju fans debated whether it would be a return of Shin Godzilla or a new take on the lizard king, with the latest trailer and synopsis seeming to point at the latter. Featuring a design that takes elements from various Godzillas throughout history, the lizard king of Minus One is looking to rampage in a Japan that is dealing with the horrifying events of World War 2.

Godzilla Minus One: First Figure

SH Figuarts revealed a first look at the upcoming figure, which will retail for around $107 USD. At present, there is no word as to when the figure will hit retailers. With the premise of the film landing later this year seemingly only having one kaiju in the mix, it will be interesting to see if any additional figures will be created in honor of Godzilla's rampage in the past.

The new S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla (2023) figure has been revealed. The figure will be released this November for approximately $107. pic.twitter.com/u4LwlhSNkg — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 13, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the description for Godzilla Minus One, you can check it out here, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

What do you think of the premise for Godzilla's next movie in Japan? Do you think Godzilla Minus One will create a new universe for the lizard king outside the MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the king of the monsters.