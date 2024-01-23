Godzilla Minus One Director Breaks Silence on Oscars Nomination

Godzilla Minus One has done it. The epic monster movie hit theaters last year, and it would put things lightly to say it has done well. Following its premiere in Japan, Godzilla Minus One has become a force of nature. With more than $100 million grossed, the Toho movie has surpassed all expectations, and now its director is speaking out after the Academy Awards gifted Godzilla Minus One a nomination.

If you did not know, the honor was shared earlier today as the 96th Academy Award nominations were shared. It was there fans learned Godzilla Minus One earned a historic nomination for Best Visual Effects. Now, director Takashi Yamazaki is reacting to the nomination, and no one is more excited than him about the update.

As you can see above, the executives behind Godzilla Minus One gathered in Japan today as they awaited the news. Once Godzilla Minus One was announced as a nominee, Yamazaki was quick to snap a photo with his crew members. Taking to X (Twitter), the director shared the image with the telling caption, "We did it!!!!!".

Shortly afterwards, the official Godzilla pages on social media shared a message from Yamazaki. It is there the director can be seen thanking audiences for all their support, and he isn't alone in the shot. Yamazaki has a small figure of Godzilla with him and honestly? Is there anyone better for Yamazaki to tackle award season with?

Godzilla Minus One has secured a coveted nomination at the 96th Academy Awards, and fans are eager to see the kaiju take on Hollywood. Until then, fans stateside are eyeing theaters as the Godzilla movie will soon end its theatrical window. Toho is slated to end its run for Godzilla Minus One by the start of February. So if you haven't checked out the movie yet, we suggest you find a local screening ASAP!

What do you think of this new Godzilla Minus One honor? Have you seen the kaiju flick yet?