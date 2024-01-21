Godzilla Minus One Is Bringing Its Soundtrack to Vinyl

Godzilla Minus One has continued its way through an impressive run through worldwide theaters that has extended far beyond what fans might have initially expected for its release, and now its prominent soundtrack is coming home with a new vinyl release! Toho is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of their Godzilla franchise with the first new film in the Reiwa era, Godzilla Minus One, which has gone on to be the most successful Japanese Godzilla movie released in franchise history. This success has been both commercial and critical, and pretty soon fans will have a new way to enjoy its soundtrack as many times as they want.

Godzilla Minus One's soundtrack is getting an official vinyl release with Waxwork Records in association with Sony Music and Toho. Collecting composer Naoki Soto's complete score for Godzilla Minus One, the vinyl includes a special "Heat Ray" colored vinyl record, and will run interested fans $50 USD for a scheduled release some time later this April. You can check out the announcement for Godzilla Minus One's vinyl record release below to get an idea of what it will look like.

From zero to minus. GODZILLA MINUS ONE Original Motion Picture Score 2xLP by Naoki Sato is available to Pre-Order Now! https://t.co/Rmo2uXrDK1 pic.twitter.com/3CS5p64zmz — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) January 19, 2024

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One will be capping off its run in theaters around the world with the special release of Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color beginning on January 26th. This will be the final chance fans will get to see it in theaters, and unfortunately no home media or streaming release has yet to be announced for the film as of the time of this writing. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One is teased as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

Godzilla Minus One includes a cast with the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu. The film is currently winning some big awards, and could end up nominated for an Oscar if the success continues.

