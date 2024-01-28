Godzilla Minus One Director Shares Disappointing Update on Sequel

Godzilla Minus One has been taking over the world since it started hitting theaters around the world last Fall, but the director behind it has shared a disappointing update on the movie's potential sequel! Godzilla Minus One has been one of the most critically and commercially successful releases in Toho's entire history of the franchise, so a potential sequel isn't out of the realm of possibility. Even more so is the fact that the final moments of the film tease a return from Godzilla, but a sequel has yet to be officially announced as of the time of this writing.

For those waiting to find out whether or not Godzilla Minus One would be followed up in some way, unfortunately the director behind the film has shared a disappointing update on its progress. Speaking with HJ Web about the potential sequel, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki notes that not only has there been no talks with him yet about a new movie, but that he'd feel sad if another director took on what's next, "No, no, there is no such talk at all. But I might be a little sad if someone else is chosen to direct the next Godzilla movie."

(Photo: TOHO)

Is Godzilla Minus One Getting a Sequel?

"No, no, there is no such talk at all. But I might be a little sad if someone else is chosen to direct the next Godzilla movie," Yamazaki began. "When someone says, 'This is the person who will direct the next Godzilla,' I think, 'Ah!' And when someone says, 'Please do it,' I think, 'Ah!' (laughs) If I were to direct the next movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one, but since there have been two standalone Godzilla movies in a row, I think the next movie will probably have to include an enemy monster."

So while no actual forward movement has been made on Godzilla Minus One's follow up, the director behind the first film is definitely interested and might even have a new story in mind. But as of right now, Godzilla Minus One is rounding out its final run through theaters around the world. The film has yet to announce any home media or digital platform releases as of the time of this writing.

