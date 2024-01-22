Godzilla Minus One Was Made With 35 VFX Artists: Report

Godzilla Minus One has little to prove to anyone these days. Last year, the kaiju film went live in Japan to massive praise, and Godzilla Minus One went on to take over the world. With more than $100 million grossed globally, Godzilla Minus One is one of the top-performing kaiju flicks released by the team at Toho Company. Now, a new report is breaking down its dedicated crew, and it seems all of Godzilla Minus One's VFX were done by fewer than 40 artists.

Yes, you read that right. Godzilla in all of his VFX glory was done by just 35 people. The information was shared by The Hollywood Reporter in light of the film's award season hopes. Speaking with director Takashi Yamazaki, the publication learned 35 people oversaw all 610 VFX shots in the film.

Of course, one of the people overseeing the film's epic VFX was Yamazaki. After all, the writer-director wore a number of hats while working on Godzilla Minus One. He oversaw the VFX strategy with Kiyoko Shibuya. Yamazaki has long been proponents of VFX as the Japanese filmmaker. Inspired by films like Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Yamazaki has overseen a number of intense VFX projects. All of that experience culminated in Godzilla Minus One, and now netizens are hoping the film earns an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One, you don't have much time left to see the original film. The movie will leave U.S. theaters by the start of February. Later this spring, Toho Company will bring Godzilla Minus One back to theaters in black-and-white. So for those on the fence about the monster movie, you better make your mind up soon!

