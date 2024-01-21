When Will Godzilla Minus One Leave Theaters?

Godzilla Minus One has done more than anyone could have imagined. The epic monster movie went live last year under Toho Company, and it hasn't looked back once. Godzilla Minus One is the definition of an underdog blockbuster as the Japanese film has broken records across the globe. And now, we know the film will end its stateside run at the start of February.

According to new reports, the latest slate update for U.S. theaters confirms the final showings of Godzilla Minus One. It turns out the movie will move on from the U.S. on February 1st. This means fans have less than two weeks to check out the movie, so you better nab your Godzilla tickets now.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One at all, you should know the movie has quite the reputation. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One has been praised as one of the monster's best movies to date. The epic follows a young man named Koichi who survives the horrors of World War II after abandoning his post as a kamikaze pilot. In the aftermath of Japan's loss, Koichi struggles with PTSD and grief just like the rest of his countrymen. So of course, things can only go from bad to worse when Godzilla makes landfall in Japan with misery on their mind.

To date, Godzilla Minus One has grossed more than $100 million, and it ranks as one of the top-grossing Japanese movies at the domestic box office. It seems like the film can do little wrong with fans or critics given its quality story. So if you want to see Godzilla Minus One on the big screen, you have a few more days to do it!

