Godzilla Minus One Is a Frontrunner For the 2024 Oscars: Report

Godzilla Minus One is ready to roll into a new era, and we have the 96th Academy Awards to thank. If you did not realize, the epic Japanese movie went live to praise last fall, and now all eyes are on its chances at an Oscars. This weekend will see Godzilla Minus One fight for Best Visual Effects against some tough competition. But according to a new report, it looks like Godzilla Minus One is at the forefront to win.

The update comes from Vanity Fair as the publication broke down the biggest races of this year's Academy Awards. It turns out two of the most intense races lean into Japan. Best Animated Film will be a tough fight as Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron is up for a win against Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Nimona. As for Best Visual Effects, Godzilla Minus One is on the table, and Vanity Fair believes it has good reason to win.

However, that isn't to say Godzilla Minus One has no competition. The Creator seems to be the movie's biggest opponent as it took home the year's top honor at the Visual Effects Society Awards. The Creator earned top praise for small budget and impressive VFX. But of course, the same can be said for Godzilla Minus One. Director Takashi Yamazaki helped oversee the VFX with a very small team and a budget under $15 million USD. It is a definite toss-up between the two movies, and the 96th Academy Awards will have to settle the score between them. The event goes down Sunday, March 11th.

As for the future of Godzilla Minus One, well – no word has been given by Toho Company on the project. The monster will roar back into theaters this month as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to debut on March 29th. It will bring the MonsterVerse into a new era, and Director Adam Wingard returned to follow up his blockbuster tale in Godzilla vs Kong.

What do you think about Godzilla's chance at an Academy Award? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!