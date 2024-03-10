Godzilla Minus One Director Hits 2024 Oscars Red Carpet With the Monster

Godzilla Minus One has been a massive hit for TOHO since it released in Japan last year, and now it's coming full circle as the director and team behind it all is taking on the Academy Awards red carpet with a special version of Godzilla itself! Godzilla Minus One has gone on to not only be the most successful Japanese Godzilla film ever released in history, but has also become one of the most successful live-action Japanese films around the world. It even went the extra mile and nabbed a special nomination for Visual Effects at the Oscars this year.

Godzilla Minus One was nominated in the stacked Visual Effects category for the 2024 Oscars this year, and it was a very special moment for the team behind it all. Not only was it the first time a Godzilla film has been nominated for an Academy Award, but it's one of the many successes we've seen for the film thus far. Taking to the red carpet for the special, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki and the team not only sported special Godzilla shoes, but a special golden version of the kaiju! Check it out:

Will Godzilla Win the Oscar?

Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima are nominated for Best Visual Effects in a fairly stacked category alongside The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon. We'll see whether or not it wins soon enough as the 96th Academy Awards are now airing live as of Sunday, March 10th at 7:00PM EST on ABC. As for Godzilla Minus One, the film has officially ended its run in theaters throughout the world.

Godzilla Minus One has begun prepping for its Blu-ray and DVD release on shelves in Japan, but it has yet to be announced when the film will be getting a home media release in other territories. There have yet to be any announcement on its potential streaming launch either, nor have there been any details on a potential home release for the black and white edition, Godzilla Minus One Minus Color released after to help celebrate its monumental run.

Do you hope to see Godzilla Minus One win the Oscar? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!