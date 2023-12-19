Godzilla Minus One Sequel Would Feature Familiar Faces, Says Director

Godzilla Minus One is a standout success. After making an impressive debut in Japan, the monster movie has gone on to shatter records at the global box office. The film has earned praise as one of the best Godzilla movies in decades, so pleas for a sequel are all over social media. In interviews, director Takashi Yamazaki has waffled about such a sequel, but he does have one requirement for the movie if it ever goes down.

Recently, Movie Walker was able to field a Q&A session with Yamazaki as fans across the country shared their questions for the director. It was there someone asked if Yamazaki would prefer to revisit Godzilla as a sequel or through an entirely new project. And after thinking it over, Yamazaki admitted he'd want to pursue a sequel to Godzilla Minus One.

"My honest feelings, I would like to see a continuation of those people's story. If I could make it [A Godzilla Minus One sequel], I would like to make a movie that involves what happens to them after that," the director shared.

If you have seen Godzilla Minus One, you will know the film's cast of characters was a major draw. The film tells the story of Koichi, a disgraced kamikaze pilot from World War II that must reckon with grief in the face of Godzilla's might. The film does have an open end, so Koichi and his found family could easily return in a sequel. After all, fans want to know how Noriko survived her encounter with Godzilla as well as where she got that black mark on her neck...!

At this point, Toho Company has not said anything definitive about Godzilla Minus One carrying on. For now, the studio is focused on bringing the film to as many fans as possible. With more than $60 million USD grossed globally, Godzilla Minus One is a bonafide hit. So hopefully, Yamazaki will get the chance to oversee a sequel before long! Until then, fans of the kaiju can lean on the MonsterVerse franchise. The IP is currently airing the final episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to hit theaters next year.

What do you think about this Godzilla Minus One update? Are you down for Yamazaki to tackle a sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!