Godzilla's Official Cookbook Wants You to Eat Like a Kaiju

Godzilla has had one of its biggest years to date in 2023. Aside from seeing the lizard king storm theaters with the runaway hit known as Godzilla Minus One, we have also seen the MonsterVerse return thanks to Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Next year won't just see the lizard king teaming up with Kong once again, it will release a new cookbook to let fans eat like a kaiju. The Official Godzilla Cookbook has released new details when it comes to its upcoming release.

The Official Godzilla Cookbook will arrive on September 10th of next year, promising to house sixty recipes, including drinks, meat creations, and vegetarian options. Routinely in Godzilla movies, we don't see the lizard king eating that much, as the radiation that helped him to be born seemingly is able to fuel his destructive rampages. That didn't stop the king of the monsters from hilariously taking part in a McDonald's commercial recently however, as Godzilla Minus One has offered new opportunities for the kaiju to be in the spotlight.

Godzilla's Kaiju-Sized Cookbook

If you want to learn more about the official Godzilla cookbook, here's how Titan Books describes the unique culinary publication, "To celebrate Godzilla's 70th year as a pop culture icon, this official cookbook, inspired by the Toho Godzilla movies and creatures, features a wide variety of food and drink recipes to suit all tastes and skill levels. Get ready to unleash the culinary power of monstrous flavors with Godzilla: The Official Cookbook!"

"This officially licensed hardback cookbook features over 60 jaw-dropping recipes inspired by the iconic Godzilla and other kaiju creatures such as Mothra, Mechagodzilla and King Ghidorah. Embark on a gastronomic journey like never before, exploring a menu as vast as the Pacific Ocean. From fiery drinks that erupt with flavor to starters that capture the essence of destruction, every recipe is crafted to unleash your inner food monster. Whether you crave meaty creations or prefer vegetarian and vegan options that still pack a punch, this cookbook has something for every kaiju-loving palate—and stunning photography showcases the finished dishes in all their towering glory."

Via Penguin Random House