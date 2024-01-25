Godzilla Minus One's Black And White Edition is Now in Theaters

Godzilla Minus One is preparing to end its theatrical run in North America, but before it does, the new take on the popular kaiju has one more offering for fans. Godzilla Minus One Minus Color is a re-mastered edition of the original film, which also presents a black-and-white version that might make the kaiju-based story that much more terrifying. If you want to see this new edition in theaters, you won't have much time to check out the king of the monsters in this Toho original.

Godzilla Minus One didn't just receive acclaim from both critics and audiences alike, it also was able to score an Academy Award Nomination at this year's Oscars. While the film isn't up for "Best Picture", it is nominated for a prestigious award in "Best Visual Effects". The overall production budget has never been truly revealed, though reports have swarmed the internet that it could be less than $10 Million, making the visual effects that much more impressive.

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color is Now in Theaters

Along with the news that Godzilla Minus One Minus Color has arrived on the silver screen in the West, the kaiju movie has dropped a new clip to give fans a look at how the film looks in black and white. Kaiju fans will only have a few days before the movie leaves North American theaters, as Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One Minus Color will be leaving the silver screen on February 1st.

TONIGHT! Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is playing in more than 1,800 theatres nationwide. See it before the film leaves the big screen for good on February 1. 🎟: https://t.co/8ltP5sTm6A pic.twitter.com/x1ivaCeRes — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) January 25, 2024

Recently speaking with the outlet Variety, director Takashi Yamazaki talked about the new edition of the Godzilla Minus One that is now in theaters, "I was very happy that the North American audience embraced Godzilla Minus One and now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color will bring a new and visceral experience to audiences."

Despite its success, Godzilla Minus One has yet to confirm if a sequel is on the way. While the director has hinted that he would love to dive into the kaiju universe once again, Toho has yet to give a potential project the green light. Luckily, the king of the monsters is set to return in North America this year via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Will you be returning to theaters to check out this new edition of the king of the monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.