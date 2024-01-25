Godzilla Minus One Sequel Will Feature More Than One Kaiju

When it comes to monsters, no one can top Godzilla. For decades now, the beast has been at the top of their game, and fans were reminded as much with Godzilla Minus One. Thanks to the team at Toho, the King of the Monsters is on a high right now, and a recent interview with director Takashi Yamazaki suggests a sequel would need more monsters than just Godzilla.

Speaking with HJ Web, Yamazaki reflected on his work in penning and directing Godzilla Minus One. It was their chatter about a sequel came around, and Yamazaki said he felt any follow-up should include an antagonist on Godzilla's level.

"If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one. There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now, so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster," he explained.

Of course, Godzilla fans would agree to just about any story so long as Yamazaki oversaw it. The filmmaker acted as a jack of all trades on Godzilla Minus One. From its script to visual effects direction, Yamazaki did it all. Just recently, the monster movie made history with its biggest award nomination yet. The 96th Academy Awards announced Godzilla Minus One was in the running for Best Visual Effects. The nomination marks a first for Godzilla as the kaiju has never been popular with critic awards, but that could all change this spring.

As for Godzilla's future, no word has been given on how the kaiju will proceed. Godzilla Minus One is one of the most lucrative Japanese films to ever hit the domestic box office. You can bet the crew at Toho are eager to keep this hype going, but the question remains how Godzilla will navigate it all.

What do you think about this Godzilla Minus One teaser? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!